HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Talking Opera Discusses Upcoming

Glimmerglass Festival Season

OPERA—7 p.m. “Midwinter Talking Opera!” Online program discussing upcoming Glimmerglass Operas “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Pagliacci,” “La Calisto” and “Elizabeth Cree” with Festival Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley. Presented online by the Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera. Visit http://www.glimmerglassguild.org

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Greenway, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Scott Fielder, (607) 433-2727, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Held each Tuesday. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 to noon. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. Reference Desk, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday & Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef barley soup, corn, warm biscuits and frosted cake. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray presents this live virtual tour exploring the collection of Cooper family memorabilia and works from members of the Hudson River School. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown” gathering celebrates National Library Lover’s Month. Includes a book-themed craft and guest reader Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh reading “Lola in the Library.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR.