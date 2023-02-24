HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ENCORE—8-10 p.m. Back by popular demand, enjoy a screening of “A Roadhouse Coup,” about the life and crimes of Eva Coo, a 1930s Oneonta tavern owner convicted of the murder of one of her charges and executed for this crime. Filmed locally with many local faces. Tickets, $20 general admission (plus fees if reserving online). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

BEEKEEPING—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “To BEE or Not to BEE.” Learn about beekeeping in this introductory course covering honey bee biology, how to start a colony of bees, equipment, managing the year, diseases, pests and the products of the hive. Cost is $45/person and includes a beekeeping book, lunch and snacks. Registration required. Hosted by the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Beekeepers2023@gmail.com or visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com/

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

ART OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. View “Kelley’s Carved Convoy,” a surround-sight of trucks carved 1950s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist, Lavern Kelley. Also includes mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman and wooden Kenyan miniatures (proceeds benefit Mukuru Art Collective). Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FUNDRAISER—Noon. Enjoy a delicious Spaghetti Dinner with raffles and a basket auction. This fundraiser will help Bill and Donna Hribar rebuild their barn and replace the contents, which were lost to a fire. Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 832 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-5469 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064896811667

BLACK HISTORY—3 p.m. The community is invited to bring good vibes, positive messages, truth and a little bit of talent for “’Living Black History’ Break The Ice Open-Mic!!!” hosted by ChurchNTheHood and others. The Red Door Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HipHopChurchExperience/

COFFEE HOUSE—7-9 p.m. Music jam in a range of genres by amateur local performers. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. Light refreshments included. Free, open to the public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Road, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.