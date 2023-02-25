HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 02-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

SUNDAY SPEAKERS—3-4 p.m. Friends of the Village Library present Kathy Delacey speaking on The Resource Center for Refugees (The Center) and the work done to settle Ukrainian refugees in central New York. Held at the Cooperstown Village Library. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

ROADHOUSE COUP—3-5 p.m. Enjoy a screening of “A Roadhouse Coup,” about the life and crimes of Eva Coo, a 1930s Oneonta tavern owner convicted of the murder of one of her charges and executed for this crime. Filmed locally with many local faces. Tickets, $20 general admission (plus fees if reserving online). Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org