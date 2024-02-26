HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Explore Exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole,

and the Hudson River School’

VIRTUAL TOUR—2 p.m. “Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Live virtual tour exploring a collection of Cooper family memorabilia, paintings by Thomas Cole, and other works from members of the Hudson River School of art. Followed by Q&A session. Free, $10 suggested donation. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FINANCE—9 a.m. “Coffee and Commerce: What Makes ‘Cents.’” Jason Tabor discusses the difference between a SIMPLE, SEP, 401K retirement plan and what is a good fit for businesses. $5/non-member. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, KW Training Room, 31 Main Street, Suite 2, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2024-coffee-commerce-what-makes-cents-1103

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Fortin Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson, (607) 432-9391, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Held each Tuesday. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered. Anything from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

OPPORTUNITY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair.” Connect with employers/employees from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board. Visit https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-february-27-2024

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, turkey sandwich on a kaiser roll and poke cake with topping. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Libby App 101.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SOUP’S ON—4-5 p.m. “Homemade Soup To Go.” Free, all welcome. No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. Continues Tuesdays through 3/19. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066317268435

ART—5:30 p.m. “Winter Sky Painting for adults.” Painting with pop-in lights. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

JR KARATE—5:30 p.m. Open for children aged 6 and in the 2nd grade. $28/class. 6 classes held Tuesdays through March 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/Winter-Spring2020ContinuingEdSchedule.aspx

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR