HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 4

CLUB NIGHT—7 p.m. Teens are invited for a fun night of live music featuring the Lily Soleil Band, Waiver, Plaid Jackets and Cole Fortier. Enjoy a safe night with friends and fun music. Free. Club Odyssey, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 353-7143 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

CANCELLED – SNOMMEGANG—2-6 p.m. Enjoy this winter beer festival featuring all your favorite, and your soon-to-be-favorite, craft breweries and a live performance from the Mountain Jam Band. Tickets, $55/person. Presented by Brewery Ommegang at Muller Plaza, Oneonta. – CANCELLED

Check the weather before traveling! Visit weather.com or your preferred weather service.

DEADLINE—Last day to reserve your spot in the Hummingbird Feeder Poppy Paint & Sip. Cost, $25/person includes bottles, supplies, and snacks. BYOB. Hosted by W-H-S Unit 1360 American Legion Auxiliary at the Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-9423 or visit facebook.com/groups/128618074452248/

CHARACTER BREAKFAST—9 a.m. to noon. All are invited to breakfast with the cast of the Oneonta Middle & High School production of “Beauty and the Beast,” in character. Tickets, $10/adult, $5/teen, children 12 and under are free. Cafeteria, Oneonta High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

SEWING WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Bring your quilting to the next level in this workshop, “Introduction to Foundation Paper Piecing.” Limited to 8 participants. Tickets, $35/person, covers all materials. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/sewing-workshop/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon & 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Hartwick college accounting students, who have been certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide 1-on-1 assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

BENEFIT LUNCHEON—Noon to 2 p.m. The Empty Bowls Luncheon returns, featuring 300+ handmade bowls by local potters, soups and breads from local restaurants, and individuals to raise money for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Purchase a bowl for $20 and every $1 of that buys $10 of food from Feeding America to support the families of Northern Otsego County who rely on the pantry. Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2627 or visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org

AUDITIONS—3-5 p.m. The Catskill Community Players invites any who are interested to try out for 16 roles, in a variety of genders and aged 20+, in the comedy “Office Hours” by Norm Foster. A script will be provided; participants must submit calendars so a rehearsal schedule may be planned. Performances will be held at the Wieting Theatre in Worcester on May 19 and 20. Auditions are being held in the Fellowship Room, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Contact nancybcouch@yahoo.com or visit catskillplayers.org

TRIBUTE CONCERT—6 p.m. Take a musical journey through the career of Neil Young, from Buffalo Springfield to Neil Young and Crazy Horse in this concert, “Like a Hurricane.” Tickets, $30 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

COMEDY OF MURDERS—7 p.m. Travel back to the 1940s with the Bainbridge-Guilford Drama Club in “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop. In this comedy, a group of actors and producers are trapped in a mansion with a homicidal maniac. Admission, $5/person. Auditorium, Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juiliand Street, Bainbridge. mdowney@bgcsd.org or visit visitchenango.com/event/musical-comedy-murders-of-1940s/all/