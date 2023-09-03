HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 10

ANNIVERSARY SCREENING—8 p.m. Celebrate the 25 anniversary of “The Big Lebowski.” Costumes strongly encouraged. Stay for the after party featuring white Russian cocktails at the bar (21+), Switch Sports bowling on the massive LED video wall, and join radio jock Will Philips for “The Dude” based trivia games. All set to the soundtrack of “The Big Lebowski.” Admission by donation. Hosted by Film COOP at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FUNDRAISER—Pre-order deadline. Enjoy delicious chicken dinner and support the GMU Board of Education Scholarship fund. Dinners are $15/person. Includes a half chicken from Brooks’, coleslaw, baked potato, dinner roll and peanut butter chocolate bar. Pre-order by March 10. Call Jarren Hayen (607) 783-2207 ext. 140 or visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

NATURE GROUP—Noon to 1:30 p.m. Explore trails around Gilbert Lake with Otsego County Conservation Association Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish. This program is great for homeschoolers but is free and open to all. Held at Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-group-3/

EXHIBIT OPENING—4-6 p.m. The community is invited to the opening of a new exhibit, “True Friends,” by Nancy Waller (1918-2017) in remembrance of her friend Ellen St. John (1925-2023). The art on show is a potpourri of watercolors and silk screens, some framed. The show will build awareness of the new Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award, which will be given to graduating CCS seniors who are recognized as peacemakers by their community. Donations for the award will be accepted. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening of the exhibit, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” featuring handmade tapestries by Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes and handmade rugs and wall hangings by Liza Oesterle. On display through March 25. Light refreshments available. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/opening-reception-the-bold-and-the-beautiful/

T ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/