TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 12

Multi-Generation Spring Poetry Night

POETRY—5 p.m. “Village Verses: Spring.” Monthly multi-generational poetry appreciation group. All welcome. Cooperstown Elementary School Library, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 435-3911 or aviva330@gmail.com

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Human Services Committee, chaired by Adrienne Martini. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Homer Folks Forest, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

AGRICULTURE—10 a.m. Meeting of the Wood Products Development Council. Presented online by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. (518) 457-0752 or https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m26edfd56ff117fb2058699bd9da5489e

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Look at Faded Elegance.” Toddlers make a room collage. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna salad cold plate, beets, marinated broccoli salad and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon. “Waste Less, Use More: From Fridge to Soil.” Presented by Worms Waste Not. Interactive talk to get started on a composting journey. Free. Held online and in person at the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122175143798749882&set=a.122101419512749882

OTSEGO COUNTY—1 p.m. Meeting of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HUNGER—4:30 p.m. Full coalition meeting of the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County. All welcome, light dinner available. RSVP required. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Elizabeth@uwmrny.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1313722214181865&set=a.437576588463103

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 6/30. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/

POVERTY—6:30 p.m. Open and supportive program on period poverty, aka the lack of access to menstrual products and resources. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1269722175375672&set=a.472491971765367

RAFFLE—7 p.m. “Memorial Day Meat Raffle.” Purchase tickets from any member or stop by the fire department. Drawing to be held 5/19. West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 State Highway 23, West Laurens. (607) 386-4552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385697076925119&set=a.462741532554016

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