HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 11

Container Gardening with
the Oneonta Garden Club

GARDEN CLUB—1 p.m. “Container Gardening Presentation” by Tony Antes, master gardener of the Binghamton Garden Club. Hosted by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. All welcome. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Home Care Services.” Richard Levinson of Anchor Health Home Care Services will be available to discussion Medicaid’s consumer directed personal assistance program. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger cabbage casserole, beets, three been salad and fruited gelatin with topping. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WEBINAR—Noon. “Online Marketing.” Presented by the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Webinar Series. Held online by CCE Harvest New York. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/02/-2024-agricultural-marketing-webinar-series

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Held Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15. 2nd floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

