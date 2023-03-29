HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 03-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 30

ELECTRICAL VEHICLES—6-8 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for an informative meeting on vehicle electrification trends in Otsego County. Discussed will be current rebates and incentives, plans to increase EV chargers in the region, and tools for individuals and municipalities to decide what EV is right for them. Cooperstown Village Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/future-of-transportation-in-otsego-county/

LABOR LAW—8:30 a.m. Join Hinman, Howard & Katell Attorneys for the Spring Labor Law updates, from legal and legislative updates including the Warehouse Worker’s Act, the New York Salary Disclosure Law, New York Lawful Absences Law, changes to the Anti-Discrimination Law, Amendments to the Labor Law regarding Digital Labor Law Posters and Veteran’s Benefits Posters, and more. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at the KW Training Center, 31 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 ext. 2 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-labor-law-update-spring-1075

CONNECTIONS—1:15 p.m. Join public health educator Abigail Mosenthin to learn about rabies, Lyme disease, and tick prevention, and the responsibilities of a pet owner. Held in the Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/