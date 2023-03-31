HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 1

EASTER BUNNY—10 a.m. to noon. Bring the kids down to visit with the Easter Bunny, enter a coloring contest, get adorable pictures, take home some goodies (while supplies last), and enter to win an Easter basket raffle. Held by Destination Oneonta at Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

RUMMAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse for your next great find at this sale to support the Super Heroes Humane Society at the site of their future building. Find furniture, antiques, small appliances, home décor and much more. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. Visit superheroeshs.org/news-and-events/spring-rummage-sale/

PAPER SHREDDING—10 a.m. to noon. Bring your sensitive papers down to be destroyed securely. Cooperstown Village Library. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

SHEARING—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop to see how the sheep are sheared ahead of the warmer months. Included with museum admission. Sweet Marble Barn, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/shearing/

ART WORKSHOP— 11 a.m. to noon. Bring the children for this fun workshop to create the new art installation, “Revery Garden.” During this workshop, Cooper will discuss Emily Dickinson’s poem, “To Make A Prairie,” and the meaning of “revery.” Activities to follow include making paper seeds, flowers, and trees to construct a garden. Free with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public is invited to view “True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for the Ellen St John Peacemaker Award,” a potpourri of watercolors and silk-screens, some framed. Proceeds benefit the award. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EASTER EXPRESS—Noon and 3:30 p.m. Catch the train with the Easter Bunny and friends for a fun afternoon featuring an Easter egg hunt, Easter egg roll game in the open air car, complimentary snacks, family photographs with the Easter bunny, and much more. Tickets, $25/adult, $20/child age 3-12. Train departs Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad station, 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit lrhs.com

ARTIST TALK & READING—3 p.m. Join artist Ashley Norwood Cooper and Poet A.E. Stallings for a discussion of Cooper’s new exhibit, “Swarm: Works By Ashley Norwood Cooper” (on view thru 5/14) and then a reading of Stalling’s latest poetry book, “This Afterlife.” The pair will discuss the relationship between art and poetry and how their decades-long friendship and exchange has influenced their work. Tickets, $17.50/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607)547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

RELIGION—6 p.m. Come out for “The Story Tour,’ a night of engaging, entertaining, spiritual stories presented by Found & Favored Ministries. Tickets, $12/person. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit allanscottmusic.com/the-story-tour/