HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 3

HUMAN RIGHTS—9-11 p.m. Enjoy a screening of “Uýra: The Rising Forest,” as seen at the 2023 Human Rights Film Festival, about the travels of a young, indigenous trans woman through the Amazon where she uses performance art to spread her message to the Indigenous youth that they are the guardians of ancestral messages of the Amazon Forest. Free, open to all. Hunt Union Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3012 or visit connect.oneonta.edu/organization/activities

ANIMATION—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children aged 10 and up are invited for a 5-day animation workshop, concluding 4/7, where they will use a variety of materials to create characters and environment and then film their animation frame by frame with instructor John Davies. Pay what you wish; suggested tuition $100. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/animation-camp/

TAX PREP—6-8 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Golisago Hall, 2nd Floor, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/