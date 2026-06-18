TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration at the Foothills

JUNETEENTH—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate a day of freedom and equality with family-friendly activities. Includes vendors, food, performers and more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1715201963167783/?rdid=v6uP7z9xUEP9VwoY&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1HTSSo3kBp%2F#

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401537137252?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OUTDOORS—Cherry Valley Outdoor Games. Free admission. Held 6/19 through 6/21. Alden Field, Cherry Valley.

• 9:30 a.m. Craft vendors and concessions open.

• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. STIHL Timbersports Men’s Pool A Qualifier. Lumberjack Stage.

• 1 p.m. Kids Wood Chip Treasure Hunt.

• 1:30-4 p.m. STIHL Timbersports Women’s Pool A Qualifier. Lumberjack Stage.

• 6-8:30 p.m. Live music by Terry Mojo Johnson.

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Learn to clean/repair gravestones. No experience or tools needed. Presented by the Morris Historical Society at Harmony Cemetery, 136 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1441777490969162&set=gm.4026125327519730&idorvanity=767209793411316

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, seasoned rice, peas and berry crisp. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CANCELLED – WATCH PARTY—3 p.m. International Soccer Tournament Watch Party. Street will be closed to traffic and the game will be shown on a large screen. Water Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423010129873238&set=a.232668738907389

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Laurens Legion Chicken BBQ.” Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=36682980867982431&set=gm.28216411717960411&idorvanity=448189265209363

CIRCUS—5 & 7 p.m. “Big Top Circus.” Clowns, aerialists, acrobats and jugglers. Concessions available. Zerbini Family Circus at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field, 6 Scramling Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1690268988819343/1690268992152676/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Trio Afinado. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Torch-Fired Enamel Jewelry with Marissa Perkins.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1334147762052249/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: The Herring and The Hummingbird. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Grateful Upstate. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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