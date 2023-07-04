HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-08-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 8

DECORATING—11 a.m. Celebrate Easter and bring the kids in for a Cake Decorating Class. $60, supplies included. Chocolate or vanilla cake. King’s Kakery, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4343 or visit facebook.com/Kingskakery

EASTER EXPRESS—Noon and 3:30 p.m. Catch the train with the Easter Bunny and friends for a fun afternoon featuring an Easter egg hunt, Easter games in the open air car, complimentary snacks, family photographs with the Eater bunny, and much more. Tickets, $25/adult, $20/child age 3-12. Train departs Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad station, 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429.

EASTER EGG HUNT—Noon. Pick up a map and find all the Easter egg signs around town to win a prize. Also, enter a drawing to win a beautiful Easter basket. Presented by The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

DECORATING—2:30 p.m. Celebrate Easter and bring the kids in for an Easter treat decorating class. $60, all supplies included. King’s Kakery, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4343 or visit facebook.com/Kingskakery

TAX PREP—10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Get ready for tax season with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Hartwick College accounting students certified by the IRS, with their professor, will be available to provide one-on-one assistance in preparing individual tax returns. Either in person or online. Held at the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/ofoinc/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spend the day in the kitchen of the Lippitt Farmhouse learning to bake breads, cakes and other treats in the brick bake oven, the bake kettle or a Dutch oven. Share the goodies at the end or take home for your friends and family. Cost, $105/non-member. Pre-registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to view “True Friends: Nancy Waller Art for the Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award,” a potpourri of watercolors and silk-screens, some framed. Proceeds benefit the award fund. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART WORKSHOP—2-4 p.m. Youth are invited to this workshop, “This Boring Life: Making the Ordinary Interesting,” presented by artist Christina Wood. Students will experiment with video, drawing, assemblage and photography. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org

THEATER—2 p.m. Join the SUNY Oneonta Mask & Hammer Theater Club for their presentation of apocalyptic show “Boom” about the last 3 humans left on earth at the end of the world. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

KARAOKE PARTY—7-10 p.m. Come sing, laugh and have fun with the cast of “Rent” and the Otsego Pride Alliance. Perform karaoke on the big screen, enjoy some snacks, get your picture taken with the cast and more. Also includes a cash bar (21+). Free admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre