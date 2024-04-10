HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Artist Panel at the Art Garage

PANEL—4 p.m. “Made In Middlefield Part II: Photography & Sculpture” artists discuss their works. Free admission, reservations recommended. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, song and activities to promote school readiness. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read to children from a picture book. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is TBA. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Bonnie Gibb: Self-Advocacy for Older Adults.” Interactive discussion on how to advocate for your own or your loved one’s wishes in healthcare. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CAREER FAIR—1-4 p.m. “Spring Into Your Future: Career & Internship Fair.” School of Sciences. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. career@oneonta.edu or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/career-development-center/events

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

ART WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Painting with Patrice.” Learn to paint a purple petunia, step-by-step, through color and shape. Registration requested. Great Hall, The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 113 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org//events-calendar

FUNDRAISER—5-8:30 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Dazzo’s Kitchen, 42 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4255 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

PRACTICE — 5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice getting into roles, combat moves, and more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Anrygnomes23@gmail.com or visit https://www.realmsnet.net/#events

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. Starkid presents “Twisted: The Untold Story of A Royal Vizier.” Free, open to the public. Also showing 4/12 and 4/13. Sarkus Busch Theater in the Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3682/herkimer-college-hosts-starkid-productions-twisted-the-untold-story-of-a-royal-vizier

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Open mic with presentation by featured poets, authors and others. Suggested donation, $3. This week features book reviewer Linda Lowen, award-winning historian/poet Jason Emerson and retired educator/counselor Kathy Miller. Presented by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp

CONCLUSION—7 p.m. Hartwick College Visiting Writer Series presents poet/essayist Joshua Zelesnick, whose poetry collection, “Insert Coin,” was a finalist for the Marystina Santiestevan First Book Prize. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR