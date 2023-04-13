HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 14

NATURE GROUP—Noon. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun day exploring the state forest and looking for signs of spring. This group, geared for homeschooled students but open to everyone, will look for signs of animals foraging, buds on trees, and see if anyone can spot the local beaver. Please dress for the weather. Meet at Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Mount Vision. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-day-texas-schoolhouse-state-forest/

WELCOME RECEPTION—4 p.m. Newcomers to the City of Oneonta are invited to the Inaugural Welcome Reception. Meet the Welcome Committee, hear a few words from the mayor, visit the information table to find out about local resources available to you and learn about volunteering opportunities. Held in the Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006, State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit all4oneonta.com

JAZZ NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Appreciate Jazz with the Wyatt Ambrose & John Hvasta duo at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (212) 391-3950 or visit facebook.com/the.mptf

NAACP—7 p.m. View the award-winning film, “Just Mercy,” about the struggle of a Harvard graduate to defend those wrongly condemned or convicted without proper representation in the Alabama of the 1980s. Presented by the Oneonta NAACP. Free admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-6988 or visit oneontanaacp.com

CAREER NIGHT—7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Students, parents & guardians are invited to come learn about different careers. This week’s featured career is in the Professional Laborer field. Free. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

YOUTH ZONE—7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/