TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, June 2

Cook-Out with Welcome Home Cooperstown

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Held first Tuesday of each month. This month will feature a cookout on the lawn and a display of items to be placed in a time capsule to celebrate America250. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Windswept Acres, Delancey. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

VETERANS—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Veterans’ Lunch and Veteran of the Month Celebration. All veterans and their families are invited. Held first Tuesday of each month. Presented by the Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center. The Armory, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171331926895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “A Square Deal: Small Works Exhibition.” Featuring works by 40 Smithy member artists alongside 50 invited guest artists exploring the creative possibilities emerging from intentional limitations. Free and open to the public. On view through 7/11. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.smithyarts.org/the-gallery-exhibits

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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