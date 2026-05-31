TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 1

Oneonta Outlaws Home Game

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. “One-on-One Tech Support.” Get help using personal devices, from iPhones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10237050369870183&set=gm.3006193569589575&idorvanity=1197122360496714

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org

HISTORY—7 p.m. Video documentary on the 1906 Oneonta Roundhouse. Presented by the Laurens Township Historical Society at the Little Red Schoolhouse Community Center, 516 County Route 11, Laurens. (607) 432-0277 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1382748680550298&set=a.547798024045372

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

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