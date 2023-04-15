HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 04-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. Pulitzer Prize winning author Lewis M. Simmons discusses his newest book “To Tell The Truth” about his fifty year experience as a foreign correspondent. 3rd Floor Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

THEATER—2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler as directed by Brooke Tallman and performed by an ensemble cast. 25% of proceeds benefit Family Planning of South Central New York. Audience is asked to contribute to the feminine products drive. Admission is $20. Held in the Production Center of the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

PLAY READING—2 p.m. Support Central New York emerging playwrights in the Next! Staged Reading Series. This time, listen to a reading of “Un Hombre” by Stephen Kaplan and directed byMary Davis Fralick, a modern golem-story about a mother and son who create a golem to solve their problems, but all 3 end up confronting the truths they’ve been avoiding as the golem questions his existence and purpose. Free, open to the public. Reading is followed by feedback from the audience. In the Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/

CONCERT—3 p.m. The Friends of Music of Stamford invites the public to the opening of their 2023 season featuring a performance by “The Telegraph Quartet.” Admission by donation, $12 suggested. Reservations, masks suggested. Held at The First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (518) 918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org