HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Draw from Life with the
Cooperstown Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

CHICKEN DINNER—Pre-order Brooks Chicken Dinner for pick-up Friday, May 10. Take-out only includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. $14/dinner. Held second Friday of each month through 10/11.Must pre-order by Wednesday of that week First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

BENEFIT—Last day to register/pay for “An Enchanting Spring Brunch” to benefit the Butternut Valley Grange. $18/person for 4-course gourmet brunch with mocktails and dessert. Registration required. No walk-ins. Held 1-3 p.m. on 5/18. Presented by the Campbell Firm PLLC at The Grange Hall, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (443) 286-5132 or visit https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Storytime.” Bond with your baby while staff share stories, activities and play. Recommended ages: birth-2. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. Reservations recommended. Bella Michaels, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/  

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, corn and brownies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crafting project and work with friends, learn a new skill, more. Supplies available. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus 

ART—5:30 p.m. “Community Paint Class.” Instruction provided by Colorful Creations and Cocktails by Colette. Reservations required. Bring your own snacks. Art supplies provided. $30/adult. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 116 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. Hartwick College Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/  

