HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-16-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 16

DONATE—Noon to 2 p.m. Donate pottery, houseplants, seedlings, or cuttings of plants to the popular Plant and Pottery Sale to support the animals cared for by Super Heroes Humane Society. They are also looking for outdoor garden items in good shape, such as garden statues, wind chimes, bird houses/feeders and garden furniture. Held at 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs/

ONEONTA VOTE—11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents of the Oneonta City School District are invited to cast their ballots on the school district budget and the Board of Education election. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 433-8200 or visit oneontacsd.org

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Social Eats Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at the Susquehanna Greenway Trail, Silas Lane, Oneonta, with hike leader Scott Fielder. (607) 433-2727 or visit susqadk.org

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for quiet time to work on your art with like-minded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166