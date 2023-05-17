HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-18-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 18

CONNECTIONS—Noon-2 p.m. The community is invited for the “Get Out & Go Fair.” Learn about local places where community members can socialize and get involved as visitors or volunteers. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

PASTA DINNER—5-7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious pasta dinner to support Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie counties. Includes a buffet, 50/50 raffle. Admission, $10. Held at Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4071 or visit facebook.com/CatholicCharitiesDOS

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit flycreekfire.com for info.