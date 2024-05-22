HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 23

Piano Concert at Foothills

Performing Arts and Civic Center

PIANO—6:30-8:30 p.m. Piano Lounge. Featuring Peter George Jr. Piano selections performed on a donated 1906 Steinway Vertegrand. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and good cheer. Admission by donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Everyday Sketching in Watercolor & Ink.” Adult class with illustrator Ottavia Huang. Fees apply. Presented by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club on 5/25 from 1-4 p.m. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. LBPCEducation@yahoo.com

EXERCISE CLASS—9-10 a.m. Exercise each Monday and Thursday with instructor Carol Thompson. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Staff share stories, song and activities to promote school readiness. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Library staff read to children. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. Outdoor walk with Stephanie Bauer. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2411456375729967

SUPPORT GROUP—10:30 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify resources, get strategies for self-care. Presented by Helios Care at FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/caregiver-resources/

SENIOR WALK—11 a.m. Seniors walk the track and gym floor with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is cheesy ham and rice casserole, beets, green beans and apple brown Betty. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Enjoying Your Woodlot: Goals, Education, Support, Sweat Equity and Fun.” Presented by Stacey Kazacos, president of the New York State Forest Owners Association. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crafting project and work with friends, learn a new skill, more. Supplies available. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more. Lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit Oneonta, New York Realms/LARP Facebook page.

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom; online attendees sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at The Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

DISCUSSION—7 p.m. “The Fight for Recognition: A Series of Discussions via Zoom.” Exhibit curators discuss the topic of women artists and their recognition by today’s museums and culture. Registration required. Suggested donation of $10 or more appreciated. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

