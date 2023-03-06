HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 4

FAMILY PRIDE DAY – Noon to 3 p.m. Celebrate Pride month with a festival featuring face painting, spin art, fossil safari and much more, presented by The Barnyard Swing, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. Visit otsegopridealliance.org/events/

PLANTING – 1-4 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust to beautify the gardens at Brookwood Point, 6000 New York State 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/volunteer-day-at-brookwood-gardens/

BARN SALE – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival at this outstanding Spring Sale. Browse through treasures including sterling, crystal, fine china, artwork, new and nearly new items, and more. 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. Visit glimmerglassguild.org/events

PADDLE & PULL—1-4 p.m. Get an early start in controlling invasive water chestnuts in the stump lot in Goodyear Lake. Bring your own water craft or rent one of OCCA’s and join us to celebrate the annual Invasive Species Awareness week the right way. Registration required. Meet at NY State Fishing Access Site, 2745-3061 State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607)547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/water-chestnut-pull-goodyear-lake/

EXHIBIT RECEPTION—2 p.m. Celebrate the Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit featuring 2- and 3-dimensional artworks by the 1st and 4th graders that have been inspired by the study of Native cultures. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum Amphitheater, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

SCHOLARSHIP CONCERT – 2 p.m. Doors open at 1. Enjoy performances by the Bainbridge Guilford String Ensemble followed by members of the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York to raise funds for the George Lesh Memorial Scholarship for students planning to pursue music in their collegiate future. Suggested $10 donation. Bainbridge Town Hall Heater, 15 N. Main Street, Bainbridge. down2425@gmail.com or visit cgsuny.org

THEATER—3 p.m. Enjoy the story of the children of the classic Disney villains and heroes in the imaginative theater production of Disney’s “Descendents,” presented by the Orpheus Theatre. Admission, $15/adult. Presented at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit orpheustheatre.org

ART CLASS – 4-6 p.m. Learn “Plein Air Painting in Watercolor” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held June 11 & 18. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta

CONCERT—4 p.m. Come down for The Kody Norris Show, harkening back to the days of the Grand Ole’ Opry, with American folk music and a bit of vaudeville and other inspirations. Concert held outdoors, bring your own seating. Food available. Admission, $25. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org