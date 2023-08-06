HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 9

MEET & MINGLE – 6-9 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a “Meet & Mingle” party featuring food, meaningful conversation on everything from clean energy to environmental planning, and the presentation of the Conservationist of the Year Award for 2023. Tickets, $25. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/mohican-meet-and-mingle/

CALL FOR ART—Create a new work in any medium inspired by your experience of water in Cherry Valley, to be displayed in the October exhibit, “Water.” The subject could be as specific as Judds Falls (Tekaharawa), or the abstract reaction to rain, snow, or an absence of water. Deadline to enter is July 31. Exhibit opens 10/6 and runs through 10/29. Presented in collaboration with The Telegraph School. (607) 264-5340 or visit thetelegraphschool.org/cvwp-exhibit

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing, housewares, books, small appliances, and kick knacks to bring home and support the mission work of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 38 Walnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1385 or visit stmarysoneonta.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. All ages are invited for a fun afternoon making tiny paintings. Registration requested. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. The Oneonta Federated Garden Club presents “Art in Bloom,” a three-day exhibit of floral arrangements to complement the artwork on display. Floral exhibit continues from noon to 3 p.m. on June 10-11. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070.

OPENING RECEPTION—6-8 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the Raymond Han Sale (part two) at this sneak peak. No purchases until the sale opens on June 10. Runs through June 17. Admission, $25 for the sneak peak. Held in the gallery at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

RIBBON CUTTING – 6-7:30 p.m. Celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the Huntington Park Project and learn more about Phase 2 at a reception following the ribbon-cutting. Held in Huntington Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

AUDITION – 6-8 p.m. Try out for a part as a shadow actor in the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Performances to be held in October at the Foothills in Oneonta and the Weiting Theatre in Worcester. No experience needed. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

10TH ANNIVERSARY – 7 p.m. Jillian’s Dance Arts presents “Celebrating a Decade of Dance: Our Diamond Anniversary.” It’s an extravaganza you don’t want to miss as the talented students put on their best show yet. Showing at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-2812 or visit foothillspac.org

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get the friends together for music, a bonfire and some beer. This week the music is provided by The Nate Gross Band. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/