HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 28

QUEER SOLIDARITY STROLL—10 a.m. to noon. Start Pride Month a little early. Light hike gives time to connect to nature and other queer people. Make new friends, swap tips on gender-affirming gear, share fun trails or just enjoy a good walk. No gear required other than sneakers, water and a snack. Free. Meet at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 375-7280 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/queer-solidarity-stroll/

PLANT SALE – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get an early start on the garden. Find over 500 heritage plants for sale at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/heritage-plant-sale-2/2023-05-28/

HISTORY SOCIETY—2 p.m. Join the Town of Maryland Historical Society for a field trip to the Worcester Historical Society’s museum and enjoy a guided tour of the displays, artifacts, and special collections, with a presentation on the history of the museum and the historical society. A business meeting will follow. Worcester Historical Society’s Museum, 144 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 435-5849 or visit facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/