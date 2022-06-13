HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 14

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by at the mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southisde Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Learn about the 2022 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award Jack Graney who was the first man to bat against Babe Ruth in the big leagues in 1914, was a pitcher, and eventually became and broadcaster with Cleveland. Cleveland Guardians Historian will discuss the career of this pioneer who became the first major leaguer to make the switch to broadcasting. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-jeremy-feador-on-jack-graney?date=0

SUPPORT GROUP – 5 – 7 p.m. All adults are invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support