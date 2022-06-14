HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Join Oneonta natives Liz Morley and Art Torrey for nostalgic themed tour down the 1960s Oneonta Main Street. Will meet at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate a pint and receive a voucher for a pint of Stewarts ice cream. West Winfield Federated Church, Fellowship Hall, 452 E. Main St., West Winfield. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

EMPLOYMENT DISCUSSION – 9 – 11 a.m. Join the Chenango, Delaware, Otsego (CDO) Workforce Development Board, ONC BOCES, Career Opportunities in Rural Education (C.O.R.E.), SUNY Delhi, the NYS Department of Labor (NYS DOL), and SUNY Apprenticeships for a free roundtable discussion of ‘Building the Workforce of Tomorrow’ through Apprenticeships, On-The-Job Training, and on the job training. Learn about the inventives and funding through the DoL and SUNY Apprenticeship programs. Held at ONC Boces, 1914 Co. Hwy. 35, Milford. Visit www.cdoworkforce.org/news/industry-apprenticeship-roundtable

SPRINGFIELD READS – 10 a.m. Bring the kids aged 0-6 to the library for a morning featuring stories, songs, and crafts presented by Hyde Hall, The Village of Cooperstown, and the Springfield Center Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

BABY PROM – 10 a.m. Get the baby’s dressed in their finest baby clothing and bring them for an adorable party (then a nap). Tickets available at the main desk. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Kick off the Baseball Author Series with a discussion with Dan Taylor about his colorful new book ‘Lights, Camera, Fastball: How the Hollywood Stars Changed Baseball.’ Free, presented in-person and virtually. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dan-taylor?date=0

FIGURE DRAWING – 6 – 9 p.m. Practice your still life sketching skills with a live model. Hosted by artist Jonathan Pincus. Cost, $15 donation. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

VIGIL – 7 – 7:30 p.m. The Community is invited to a prayer vigil for the victims of the acts of violence that have taken place in the last few weeks. Reverend Casey Bradley will be on hand for community members to talk to. Held outside, will move inside if inclement weather. Held by the Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553 or visit www.facebook.com/RS-Church-of-Christ-Uniting-486058552158265/

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.