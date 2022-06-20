HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 21

GAME NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Join the group to play fun strategy games like Settlers of Catan, Sorry, Battleship, and more. Adult and children’s game will be available so bring the whole family. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/



SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. All adults ar invited to drop in for a grief support group facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss. This is a safe place to drop in and begin to understand the grief process, making sense of the strong emotions, and learning from other community members. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

ROPES COURSE – 5 – 7 p.m. Challenge yourself on 19 different challenges on the outdoor community ropes course. Open to ages 12+, max weight is 250lbs. Cost, $40/non-member. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 ext. 124 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/outdoor-community-ropes-course/

SAY GAY! – 6:30 p.m. Learn about artists in the museum collection who identified as gay or whom scholars believe could have been gay. Learn about these artists through discussion of their work, images, and recent scholarship on the subject. Free zoom presentation open to teens & adults. Registration required. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Albany Dutchmen. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.