HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 22

FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Join Hill City Celebrations for a fun evening to benefit the Hometown 4th of July Celebration to be held in Neahwa Park. The evening will feature the Stan Fox Trio and local food truck cuisine. Held on the patio space adjacent to the main entrance of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta.

AUTHOR TALK – 2 p.m. Join authors Nancy Einreinhofer and Suzanne Goodrich for discussion of their new book, “Around Springfield.” Springfield Center Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB—3:30-5 p.m. Children aged 11-14 are invited to this book club exploring all the age-appropriate books “they” don’t want you to read. The reading list for this club is full of books that have been challenged due to the inclusion of controversial material, from profanity to LGBTQIA+ content and more. Students will learn how to discuss these difficult topics, expand critical thinking skills, share reactions, and learn about literary rating systems and their impacts. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/challenge-book-club/2023-04-13/

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

CLAY STUDIO – 6-9 p.m. Experienced clay artists are invited to work on personal projects. Knowledge of hand building and wheel throwing required. No instruction. The Smithy Gallery and Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Enjoy a presentation from featured writers Sean Murphy, founding director of a nonprofit that celebrates storytelling, and David Bachner, whose poetry and prose focuses on his years living and working in other cultures. Broadcast over Zoom and Facebook. Suggested donation, $3/person. Registration required. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit facebook.com/brighthp/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION—7 p.m. “Understanding Regional Population Change.” SUNY Oneonta Professor of Sociology Alex Thomas explains how we can be losing population and still have no housing. Seating is limited, so arrive early to ensure a seat. Freight Wheel Café, 3097 Co. Rt. 11, Hartwick.