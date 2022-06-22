HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 23

SWIMMING LESSON – 3:30 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids out for the worlds largest swimming lesson. Aquatic centers around the world will be hosting swimming lessons and spreading awareness to prevent drowning deaths in children aged 1 – 5. This year the plan is to break the record set right now in the book of Guinness World Records of 36,564 which was set in 2014 by the World Waterpark Association. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hop online to chat with local businesses in this virtual job fair. More than 60 businesses will be represented. Find your next dream job. Registration required. Presented by the NYS Department of Labor. 607-432-4800 or visit nysdolvirtual3.easyvirtualfair.com/landing

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Popular children’s author David Kelly will discuss his newest book, ‘The Atlanta Alibi,’ the 18th book in his Ballpark Mysteries series. Free, presented in-person and virtually. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dan-taylor?date=0

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com