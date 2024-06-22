HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Play Bingo and Support the

Super Heroes Humane Society

FUNDRAISER—6 p.m. “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month Bingo!” Prizes and raffles. Minimum food/drink purchase to enter. Benefit for the Super Heroes Humane Society. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held in sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Herbal Remedies Weekend.” Activities and events throughout the museum about how people in the past used plants as medicine. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/herbal-remedies-weekend/2024-06-23/

MEDITATION—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Sundays at Samye: Study & Practice Group.” Held each Sunday. Samye Hermitage New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyeny.org or visit https://samyenewyork.org/

FUNDRAISER—12:30 p.m. “2024 Landscape and Garden Tour.” Tickets required, select timeslot at check-out. Benefit for West Kortright Center, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/events

