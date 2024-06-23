HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 24

Find Great Reads at the Summer Book Sale

LIBRARY—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Annual FoVL Summer Book Sale.” Runs through 6/30. Held under sidewalk tents on Fair Street side of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

REGISTER—Last day to register for presentation “Invasive Species and Why it Matters” with the Schoharie Master Gardeners. Free and open to the public. Held 6/26 at 1 p.m. at CCE Schoharie Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Suite 1, Cobleskill. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/06/26/invasive-species-and-why-it-matters

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Cooperstown Village Board to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken broccoli alfredo, wax beans and spice cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. Visit RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “$1 Bowling.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.

LITERARY WORKSHOP—1-2:30 p.m. “The Magic of Catskills Rocks & Mountains.” Children aged 6-14 learn about local geography, make papier mâché rocks and mountains, write poems, stories and more with instructor Bertha Rogers. Fees apply, registration required. Continues through 6/28 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://brighthillpress.org/event/summer-1-the-magic-of-catskills-rocks-mountains/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. “Free Rabies Clinics.” Bring pets previous rabies certificates to receive 3-year booster. First come, first served. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

PUBLIC WORKSHOP—4:30-7 p.m. “Oneonta LWRP Public Workshop.” Informal, interactive workshop on the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. Drop-ins welcome. Bring ideas. Presented by the City and Town of Oneonta at the St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6450 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta

DANCE—7 p.m. “Easy Line Dancing.” Low impact line dancing. Free. Held Mondays through September. Will move indoors if raining. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-5909.

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Admission fee. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR