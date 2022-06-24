HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 25

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. ‘The Big Take Over’ 7-piece band presents a fresh take on reggae, rocksteady and ska while taking inspiration from the big bands of the 60s & 70s soul music. Tickets, $15. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at The Star Theater, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

FREE FISHING DAYS – All Day. Fish the freshwater of New York State. No license required. All the other freshwater fishing regulations apply. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days/

LEARN TO FISH – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. DEC and NYS Park & Fisheries staff will be on hand to teach the basics of how to fish including identification, equipment, techniques, fishery management, aquatic ecology, and angling ethics. Live bait will be provided, limit equipment available to those who are registered in advance. No Fishing License needed. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd., Laurens. 607-432-2114 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/fishing-clinic-at-gilbert-lake/

ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find rare and used books, maps, posters, as well as 19th & 20th century paper ephemera. Admission is $5 which benefits the sponsor CFEE, Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-8363 or visit www.cooperstownantiquarianbookfair.com

WOMEN’S HISTORY – 10:30 a.m. Celebrate the passage of Title IX and learn about how women entered the Baseball Leagues. There will be programs, exhibits, and more throughout the day. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/50th-anniversary-title-ix?date=0

ONEONTA GRADUATION – 10:45 a.m Oneonta High School, 130 East St., Oneonta. www.oneontacsd.org

CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD – 11 a.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Hwy 54, Cherry Valley. www.cvscs.org

ART EXHIBITION – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘The Colors of Green & More’ featuring verdant paintings by Robert Sowers of people luxuriating in green parks based on photographs he took, and drawings by Lavern Kelly of rural activities from the 1940s. There will also be ceramic works by upstate artists like Marcie Schwartzman of Cooperstown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

THEATER – 5 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 2 days of plays by Stamford writers inspired by the land and performed on an outdoor stage. Tickets free, donations gratefully accepted. Benefit for Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve. Theater festival continues 6/26 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. Held on the stage at the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve, from 2515 Tower Mountain Rd., Stamford. 607-242-1260 or visit www.mknhp.org/page-to-stage.html

OPERETTA – 7:30 p.m. Join the Musicians of Ma’alwyck for this sidesplitting performance of ‘Buxtehude’s Daughter’ in which the local organist retires and musicians vie for his position only to discover they are compelled to marry his disagreeable daughter first. Cost, $30/non-member. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/events-2/

MOVIE NIGHT – Dusk. Join the Richfield Springs Library and Community center for a movie in the park. This month is a viewing of ‘Casablanca’ with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/