HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-25-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 25

QUEER PADDLE – 2-5 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a beginner-friendly paddle on the Susquehanna River. Free, open to all. Registration required. Indicate if a kayak is needed at registration. Boat launch, State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 375-7280 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/queer-paddle/

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – 2 p.m. “Creating YOUR Family Tree.” Presented by the Town of Maryland Historical Society with Beth and Ed Shultis, who will guide the group through the process and show how to explore your family’s past and record it at the same time. All welcome. AmVets Hall, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 435-5849 or visit the FB page at facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/.

FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Play bingo to support the Super Heroes Humane Society and celebrate Animal Rights Awareness Month. Enjoy time with friends, enter a raffle and have fun. Minimum purchase of $10 to play. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-0035 or visit facebook.com/RootsBrewingCompany