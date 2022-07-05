HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

COOKING CLASS – 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn about nutrition and how to cook a healthy meal with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 6-lessons, RSVP required. Free. Held at The Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

CRAFTERNOON – Noon – 3 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 are invited to practice their creativity in the museum. The theme for this week is ‘Flags.’ All supplies will be provided. Snacks are available. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Discuss ‘When the Braves Ruled the Diamond ‘ with sportswriter and Braves historian Dan Schlossberg. The book covers the period from 1991 through 2005 when the Braves finished first for 14 consecutive seasons. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dale-scott?date=0

CONCERT SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series presents The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show at the Gazebo in Knapp Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets as seating is limited. Knapp Park, Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.