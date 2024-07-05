HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 6

Boats Parade on Otsego Lake

PARADE—3 p.m. “Annual Decorated Boat Parade” All boats welcome, decorated, undecorated, powered unpowered, etc. This year’s theme is “Let’s Celebrate Scottie Baker.” Forms off 3-Mile Point and proceeds along the west side of the lake to the waters off Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegolakeassociation.org/

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

SALE—8:30 a.m. Multi-Family Yard Sale. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (844) 847-2871 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownAG/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Bring the kids for “Crafts and Fun with Miss Jen” to celebrate Berry Day while the adults shop. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 8498 State Route 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

YOUTH—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “KIDSTOCK!” Live music, square dancing, juggling lessons, face painting, dip dye rice paper workshop, build-your-own-nature mobile, corn pit, hay obstacle course and more. Suggested donations apply. Food and drink available for sale. Outdoor event held rain or shine. The West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/events

LECTURE—Noon and 2 p.m. Mark Twain Lectures on “The American Vandal Abroad.” Leatherstocking Stage on the Bump Tavern Green, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2024-07-06/

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. The Barn Swallows. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/music-on-main-barn-swallows/

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

MUSIC—2-4 p.m. “Sound and Space: Exploring Exhibits through Music.” Wyatt Ambrose (guitar) and Evan Jagels (double bass) interpret exhibits through improvised collaboration and solo performance. Free and open to the public. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

THEATRE—3 and 7:30 p.m. “Trouble in Mind” by Alice Childress, directed by Patricia Buckley. Harsh truths during rehearsals for a Broadway play threaten the employment the actors so desperately need. Free admission; donations accepted. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/7. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/trouble-in-mind/

OPENING RECEPTION—4-7 p.m. “Jason Martin: Recent Works.” Exhibit by local photographer. 354 Main Art Gallery, 354 Main Street, Otego. (917) 488-5631 or visit https://www.facebook.com/354Otego/

ART TOUR—5:30 p.m. “After-Hours Tour with Marc Hom.” Explore the photography exhibit, “ReFramed,” with the artist himself. Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown, (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

