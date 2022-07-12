HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org



EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

CRAFTERNOON – Noon – 3 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 are invited to practice their creativity in the museum. The theme for this week is ‘Artifacts.’ All supplies will be provided. Snacks are available. Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Best-selling author Kostya Kennedy to discuss his critically acclaimed book, ‘True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson’ which explore the 4 milestones of his life. Will be followed by a book signing in the Atrium. Held in the Bullpen Theater, The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-kostya-kennedy?date=0

ART WORKSHOP – 3 – 4 p.m. Adults are invited to tile art workshop. Use markers and isopropyl Alcohol to create designs on tiles that can be used to decorate the garden or as coaster, decorative pieces, or whatever you can think of. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library in Huntington Park, Oneonta. 607) 432-1980 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/huntington-memorial-library-12633934784

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CHOP & CHEESE – 6 – 8 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to dig up Japanese Knotwood. Followed by light refreshments in the garden. Registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/chop-cheese-3/

CONCERT SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series presents The Small Town Big Band at the Gazebo in Knapp Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets as seating is limited. Knapp Park, Main St., Laurens. 607-441-5431.

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org