HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 16

FISHING – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enter Bass Tournament to support the Richfield Springs Community Center and catch the heaviest Bass you can in the time limit. Up to $1000 cash prizes available. Register between 5:30 – 7 p.m. Cost, $20/adult, $10/child 12 and under. Held at Canadarago Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Rd., Richfield Springs. bill@richfieldzone.org or visit www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/fundraisers/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages, more to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cost, $9/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

AWE GOAT TOUR – 9:30 a.m. Join the Beekman boys for a morning tour of a collection of large scale murals depicting Dwarf Nigerian baby goats by the acclaimed artist John Cerney. Includes a hearty hike through Beekman farm finishing on Matrimony Hill. Registration required. Cost, $15/person. Beekman Farm, Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/collections/ticketed-events

EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FUNDRAISER – 10:30 & 11:30 a.m. Original theatrical production written and performed by the Mt. View Players in partnership with the Mt. View Wellness Center. Benefit is for the arts in Oneonta and gives people with disabilities the opportunity to be in Theater. Admission is by donation, $5 minimum. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-433-1714 ext. 201 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

GLASS MAKING – 10:30 – 5 p.m. Enjoy free demonstrations of glass making techniques every 45 minutes through out the day with segments like ‘You Design It; We Make It!’ ‘Don’t Try This At Home,’ and even at kids demonstration at 11:15. The mobile hotshop is presented by the Corning Museum of Glass. Held on the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

INTERACTIVE THEATER – 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Children aged 5 – 12 (with an adult) are invited to help save the world from the ‘Dinosaur Invasion’ in this fun, interactive, outdoor theater experience. 10 children max. Cost, $10/person. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9503 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

THEATER – 3 p.m. Get your golden ticket to a world of pure imagination with the cast of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ presented by Orpheus Theater. Cost, $15/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

TOUR – 4 – 5 p.m. The Corning Glass Makers of the mobile hot shop take guests ‘Beyond The Bench’ to explore the glass works of the exhibit ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ and then to demonstrate how the pieces were made. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival opens their season with cellist Soo Bae, an internationally known performer, and was honored as Musician of The Month in Musical American Magazine. Reservations required. Tickets, $25/person. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Rd., Delhi. Visit hbmf.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Adirondack Trailblazers. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/