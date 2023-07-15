HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 16

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Cooperstown Murder Trial” with Tom Morgan. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding lawn chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

FUNDRAISER – Noon. “Dine Out For a Cause.” Eat dinner at a local restaurant and a percentage of the proceeds go to support local non-profit Helios Care. Lake House Restaurant, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (607) 432-6773.

PAINT THE POINT—Dawn to dusk. Plein Air Painting at Brookwood Gardens. Experienced and novice artists are invited to paint the gardens and learn from professional artist Lisbeth Firmin. Continental breakfast and boxed lunches provided. The public is invited to observe art in the making. Artist cost, $60. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

SUNDAE RUN – 8 a.m. RSCC Sundae Run & Walk. Enter to run the 5K, 10K run or 2-mile walk to support the Richfield Springs Community Center. Registration required. Starts from the Richfield VFW, Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 749-3286 or visit https://www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/fundraisers/

SPORTS PHOTOS – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Action Photo Clinic. Join experts on the lawn with bats and whiffle balls to practice sports and action photography with smartphone cameras. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org

PERIOD FARCE – Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest.” Presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in, if only he will quiet down. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TREE ID – 1-4 p.m. ‘Learn 10 Trees.” Botanical training program teaches participants how to use identification keys and create their own, and the diagnostic features of a host of native tree species. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/learn-10-trees/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents a performance by the Julliard Jazz Ensemble. Admission by donation, suggested $12. Masks encouraged. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (518) 918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

THEATER—3 p.m. “Good People.” Single mom Margie Walsh seeks a job from old flame Mike, who left the neighborhood and became a doctor and realizes the power a secret from his past holds. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/good-people/

WALKING TOUR—4 p.m. “Glorious Glass: Stained Glass Windows in Houses of Worship.” Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will lead a walking tour of Cooperstown. Fee, $10. Register in advance. Part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. (607) 547-8111. otsego2000.org

FUNDRAISER – 5 p.m. The Guild of Glimmerglass Festival presents a talk and tasting event with Glimmerglass Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley and his guest, Artist-in-Residence Anthony Roth Costanzo. They will discuss Costanzo’s extraordinary career across the globe and his role in this summer’s Glimmerglass Festival. Followed by a meet and greet featuring a selection of international wines and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets, $50/person. Glimmerglass Pavilion, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/