HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 17

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘America 250: Connecting Local Communities and Teachers’ by Aaron Sorensen. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

SUNDAE RUN/WALK – 8 a.m. Support the Richfield Springs Community Center and enter to run a 5K, 10K, or do a 2 mile walk. Register between 7 & 8 a.m. on the day of or register in advance. First 50 to register receive a free event tech shirt. Cost, $25/person. Begins at The Richfield Springs VFW, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 315-749-3286 or visit www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/fundraisers/

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Enjoy outdoor concert with the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble performing ‘The Music of Miles Davis.’ Suggested donation, $12/adult. Reservations recommended. Held rain or shine. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Churchill Historic Park District, 158-170 West Main St., Stamford. 518-918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

THEATER – 3 p.m. Get your golden ticket to a world of pure imagination with the cast of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ presented by Orpheus Theater. Cost, $15/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

THEATER – 3 & 5 p.m. Enjoy 6 person production of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ one of Shakespeares early works about 2 men who fall in love with the same woman and the hijinks that follow. It’s a story about the price of friendship, betrayal, finding true love, and the limitations of man’s best friend. Free admission, donations appreciated. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/two-gentlemen-of-verona/