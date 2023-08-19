Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Sunday Presentation On The
Life Of Poet Elizabeth Bishop

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Writing a Writer’s Life: Poet Elizabeth Bishop,” with Tom Travisano. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

MEDIEVAL FAIR —11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A day at the fair in the renaissance/medieval period. Featuring vendors, refreshments and entertainment by the Iona Dance Troupe, Bailey & Quinn Irish/Celtic musicians, The Paddy Nappers (singing pirates), Thimbleberry the Wood Sprite (entertainment for the children) and much more. Windfall Dutch Barn, GPS location 2009-2019 Co Hwy 80, Fort Plain. Visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

PERIOD FARCES—Noon & 2 p.m. “Cox & Box: A Musical Comedy” presented by The Templeton Players. A silly musical farce in which a conniving landlord tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box into sharing the same apartment. How long can the scheme last before chaos ensues? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

OPERA—1 p.m. “Candide.” The Glimmerglass Festival, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or visit https://glimmerglass.org/events/2023-la-boheme/

TRAIN RIDES—3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

BARN TALK—4 p.m. “Raising Barns: Past, Present and Future.” Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, explores connections among agriculture, buildings, and the historic landscape of central New York, and argues that old barns still matter in the 21st century. Free. Register in advance. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. Part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. (607) 547-8111. otsego2000.org

THEATER—5 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the Civil War, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/

