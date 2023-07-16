HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 17

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. “The Realtime Dixieland Band” features some of the area’s finest concert musicians having fun with New Orleans-style jazz. Part of the Pathfinder Summer Concert Series. Concessions available. Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org/summer-concert-series

EXERCISE CLASS—10 a.m. Get moving in Low-Impact Exercise Class. Designed for seniors but all are welcome. Held each Monday & Thursday in July. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Children aged 8-12 are invited to learn about action photography, portraits, landscapes and other camera techniques in this fun, three-day workshop. Includes a chance to view two exhibits: “Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs,” and “Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes.” Cost, $70/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

JAZZ CONCERT—7 p.m. The Bill Farrish Jazz Quartet. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.