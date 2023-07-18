HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

BENEFIT CONCERT—6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy the music of the Butternut Valley Boys and support the restoration of The Major’s Inn. Admission by free-will offering. Bring own lawn chairs. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit themajorsinn.com

GRIEF SUPPORT—10 a.m. Adult members of the community are invited to a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. jessica.weeden@helioscare.org or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

PUPPET PERFORMANCE—11 a.m. “Butterfly Boogie” by Dandelion Stage. The bees don’t buzz, the butterflies can’t remember how to fly, and the snails are racing all over everywhere instead of sliding slow as snails are supposed to go. In this interactive performance, children ages 2-5 will jump, glide and boogie as they help garden friends remember to be themselves. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

CHARACTER TOUR—Noon. Explore the M.C. Escher exhibit with the character himself. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

WILD WEDNESDAY—Noon. Explore the Serengeti on the big screen. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CRAFTERNOONS—12:30-3 p.m. Families and children are invited for fun afternoon arts & crafts activities. Snacks provided. Free & open to the public. Held each Wednesday through July 26 with a different theme each time. This week’s theme is Maps/Travel. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

ART CLASS – 1-3 p.m. “Learn to Paint With Maria.” Beginner friendly class to learn painting techniques. Registration required. Wednesdays through August 16. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET – 4-6:30 p.m. Find fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

SUNSET SANGRIA – 6-9 p.m. Live music and sangria specials in the vineyard. Pail Shop Vineyards, 124 Goose Street, Fly Creek.

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. Adults are invited for this three-day workshop to learn more about digital camera photography. Explore the grounds and learn about landscape photography, portraits and more with educator Kevin Gray. Cost, $70/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LAURENS CONCERT—6:30-8 p.m. Country Express. Part of the Laurens Summer Concert Series. Knapp Park. Main Street, Laurens.

CONCERT—7 p.m. Helen’s Dixielanders. Variety of tunes. Free; rain or shine. Part of the Richfield Concert in the Park series. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs.

HOME GAME—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. the Utica Blue Sox, featuring happy hour before the game from 5-6 p.m. Admission, $5/adult. Damaschke Field, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-6326 or visit oneontaoutlaws.com

THEATRE—7-9 p.m. A new take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” in which a motley crew of aeronaut’s crash land on a magical island with a vengeful wizard. Tickets, $18/adult. Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

