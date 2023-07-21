HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 22

PARADE OF LEGENDS—6-8 p.m. Hall of Fame members will ride through Cooperstown from The Otesaga Resort Hotel to a red-carpet arrival on the steps of the Baseball Hall of Fame, where a private reception will follow. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547- 7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/2023-parade-legends

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats, hand-made crafts and more. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

PSYCHIC FAIR – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Psychic and vendor fair. Find baked goods, door prizes and psychic readers of the best quality. Bewitch Me Joyful, 1398 East Side Road, Morris. (607) 267-0617 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066627968759

ARTIST WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Disrupting the Narrative: Strengthening the Artist Within.” Artists are invited for two-day workshop to learn tools to bypass the narratives that hold them back. Deposit of $25. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford.

SIGNINGS – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

SIGNING – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baseball author Chris Dan Schlossberg available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

EXHIBITION—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,” featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Free admission. Also open daily by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown/Middlefield. More info: FB/Instagram ArtGarageCooperstown; (607) 547-5327; leartgarage@gmail.com

CORNHOLE—11 a.m. 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament to support the Mount Vision Fire Department. $60/team. Registration begins at 10 a.m. 114 Field Cross Road, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

OUTDOOR THEATRE—11 a.m. “Dinosaur Invasion” by Dandelion Stage. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6, and ages 7-12. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

AUTOGRAPHS – Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

PERIOD FARCE—Noon & 2 p.m. “A Good Night’s Rest.” Presented by The Templeton Players. Mr. Snobbington desperately needs to sleep but the neighbor is making a ruckus after being locked out. What to do but invite the neighbor in. What could possibly go wrong? The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/templeton/2023-07-15/

TRAIN ROBBERY—Noon. Action-packed ride featuring shootouts, period costumes and fun for the whole family. Tickets, $25/adult. Reservations required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit lrhs.com

SIGNING – 1-3 p.m. Baseball author Erik Sherman available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

TRAIN RIDES – 1 p.m. Nature discovery and appreciation on the “Mink Creek Local” over railway bridges and into the “Great Cedar Swamp.” Learn the history of the local railway built in 1868. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

MUSHROOM FORUM – 2 p.m. Discussion on foraging and growing mushrooms. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region, explore the Otsego Lake shoreline, learn about the early inhabitants of this area and visit the reproduction Mohawk Bark House and the Seneca Long House. Included with museum admission. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

HAUDENOSAUNEE STORIES—2 p.m. Mohawk illustrator and storyteller Arihonni David presents some of his favorite stories, including his 2023 children’s book, “Who Will Win?” Honni’s stories are rooted in his Mohawk traditions but are influenced by “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Jurassic Park.” Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

SIGNING – 3-5 p.m. Baseball author Chris Donelly available to sign memorabilia. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks/

AWARDS PRESENTATION—3-5 p.m. Hall of Fame simulcast of the presentation of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and the Ford C. Frick Award. Simulcast can be viewed at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/2023-awards-presentation-simulcast

MOVIE NIGHT—6 p.m. The Richfield Springs Summer Reading Program presents “Mummies.” Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringscommunitycenter/

DANCE—7:30 p.m. A Palo Seco Flamenco presents an evening to feast the eyes and ears in dance and music. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-palo-seco-flamenco/

MUSIC FESTIVAL—7:30 p.m. Baritone John Moore with pianist Adam Golva. Reservations for seating, $25/person. Honest Brook Music Festival, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. 607-746-3770 or visit hbmf.org

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Spiros Soukis.” Soulful indie blues and funky grooves straight out of a New York City blues club. Music begins at 7:30. Dancing is encouraged. Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/