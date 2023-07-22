HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 23

INDUCTION CEREMONY—1:30-5 p.m. Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Held rain or shine with unlimited lawn seating. Blanket or lawn chair recommended. Refreshments sold on-site. Visitors should bring a cap and sunscreen. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/2023-induction-ceremony

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

SIGNINGS – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/

OUTDOOR THEATRE—11 a.m. “Dinosaur Invasion” by Dandelion Stage. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3-6, and ages 7-12. Fortin Park, 101 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Presented by Oneonta World of Learning—to purchase tickets or for more information, (607) 353-9503 visit dandelionstage.com

OPEN HOUSE – Noon to 4 p.m. Model aircraft aerobatics and displays. Try the RC Flight Simulator, take a test flight, more. 50/50 raffle to benefit Wounded Warrior Project. Oneonta RC Flyers, Milford ONC BOCES, 1943 County Highway 35, Milford. Visit OneontaRCFlyers.com

AUTOGRAPHS – Noon to 5 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in-person autograph event featuring 40+ guests, including David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, Chipper Jones and more. Tickets on sale now. Hall of Fame Signings, 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 269-7567 or visit https://halloffamesignings.com/

SUMMER SUNDAY PRESENTATION—1-3 p.m. “Center Street School” with Mark Parmerter. Free and open to the public. Bring own folding law chair; handicap accessible. Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 24 Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/

PADDLE & PICNIC—2-5 p.m. Join the Queer Adventure Group for a relaxing day on shore or to try out a variety of kayaks and paddleboards with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Brookwood Point, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/elementor-11843/

TRAIN RIDES – 3 p.m. Sunday Rambles. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 McKoons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969.

DANCE—5 p.m. A Palo Seco Flamenco presents an evening to feast the eyes and ears in dance and music. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/a-palo-seco-flamenco/

FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Play Bingo to support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Eight rounds plus raffles, with fun prizes. Entry requires $10 minimum food or beverage order. Donations appreciated. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub/