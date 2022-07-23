HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 07-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JULY 24

INDUCTION – 1:30 p.m. Join the Baseball Hall of Fame for the 2022 Induction ceremony of this years class of baseball greats including player David Ortiz, Golden Days Era Committee electees Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva and Early Baseball Era Committee electees Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil. Lawn seating is free. On the Lawn of the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Inaugural Blend-A-Rama 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament. Sign up for a game (cost, $150/team) or just come watch and visit with the local community. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-287-8444 or visit www.blendos.org

SUMMER SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Bring the kids down to the Sidney Rotary Club ‘Dairy Day’ featuring fun crafts, activities, demonstrations and a giveaway. Hosted at Keith Clark Park, 70 River St., Sidney. 607-435-2315 or visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Murder Trials’ by Frank Antonucci. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

HOME GAME – 5 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. The Elmira Pioneers. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326.