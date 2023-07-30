Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 31

Choose An Evening Of Jazz Or
Classic & Outlaw Country

JAZZ CONCERT—7 p.m. Better Together. Jazz. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. The Ten Gallon Matt performs in the Pathfinder Village Summer Concert Series with his repertoire of classic and outlaw country favorites. Free, concessions available for purchase. Pavilion, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org/summer-concert-series

EXERCISE CLASS—10 a.m. Get moving in Low-Impact Exercise Class. Designed for seniors but all are welcome. Held each Monday & Thursday in July. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

DINE OUT – 11:30 a.m. Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant, 28218 State Highway 206, Downsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children through age 18 receive free food. Activities include a bookmobile, games, more. Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

AQUARIUM VISIT—Noon. Via Aquarium visits the library. All ages are welcome to learn about, and maybe touch, marine invertebrates. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

