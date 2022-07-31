HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 1

CONCERT FEST – 7 p.m. Enjoy the Tom Hovey Summer Music Festival. This week is a performance by the Glimmerglass Trombone Trio. Free. Rain or Shine. Meadow Links Golf Course, 476 Co. Rd. 27, Richfield Springs. 315-858-1646 or visit www.meadowlinks.com/#5_News-and-Events

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

BEEKEEPING WORKSHOP – Noon – 2 p.m. Explore the beguiling world of beekeeping. Workshop will cover inspecting hives, the complex dances of the bees, brood patterns, and much more. Meets first Monday of each month. Reservations required. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit originscafe.org/#greenhouse

RABIES CLINIC – 3 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing, masks required. First come, first serve, bring your pets vaccine certificate for the Vets reference. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org