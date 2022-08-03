HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

CONCERT – 6:30 – 8 p.m. The Village of Laurens is offering one last concert in its summer series, thanks to a residents generous gift. Come out and enjoy a performance of the Small Town Big Band at the historic gazebo in Knapp Park, Laurens. 607-441-5431.

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, rides, food, exhibits, and much more at the Otsego County Fair. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org

EARLY BIRD SWIM – 7 – 8 a.m. Enjoy the beauty of the lake with fellow community members on this early morning dip and breakfast with the Friends of the Parks. Fairy Springs Park, 136 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown.

LUNCH AT PAVILION – Noon – 1 p.m. Stop by the pavilion for free lunch of sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Children up to age 18 are welcome, as well as accompanying adults. Registration NOT-required. Food must be eaten at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/

BENEFIT CONCERT – 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a concert with Uncle Shake (New Age Ragtime) to support the inn’s restoration. In case of rain concert will take place inside. Cost, free will offering. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

SHAKESPEARE – 7 p.m. Enjoy a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ the classic tale of tragic young love. Cost, $18/non-member. Glimmer Globe Theater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org