HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun social dance with friends, featuring Tailwind band with Pamela Goddard calling. Arrive at 7:15 for introduction to basic steps. Admission, $10/adult. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society at Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8164 or visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

ART EXHIBITS – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2023 “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show.” Artists Britt LoSacco, Mary Nolan and Mary Ellen Riell return for solo shows in the Regional Art Galleries. On view through 10/8. Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

FOOD SERVICE—Noon to 1 p.m. Children receive free food. Open to all children through age 18. Other activities include a bookmobile and games. Held Monday through Friday in July and August. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit http://www.charitiesccdos.org/SFSP.html

ROOTS, RHYTHM & ALE—5-9 p.m. A fun evening of dancing, hot food and fun music. Evening kicks off with the Catskill Cajun band “The Rubber Band” and includes local artisans, tasty food, high energy dancing, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the museum’s education programs. Held rain or shine. Tickets, $10/adult. Amphitheater, Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

EXHIBIT OPENING – 5-8 p.m. “The Chervillians,” featuring works by Cherry Valley artists. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.25maincollective.com/

TRAIN RIDES—6:30 p.m. Ride the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway through the beautiful park. Tickets, $20/adult. Richfield Springs Scenic Railway, 168 MC Koons Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 717-5969 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsscenicrailway

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get together for music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, enjoy indie and psychedelic rock with Ursa and the Major Key. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

JAZZ NIGHT—7 p.m. An evening of jazz music with Rich Mollin. Admission by donation. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and

Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “The Gin Game.” Tragi-comedy presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta.

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Tolliver & Wakeman” by Kyle Bass, about two soldiers of the Civil War, one who escaped slavery in Virginia and enlisted with the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops, the other a woman who disguised herself as a man to enlist. Free admission, donations gratefully accepted. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman-2/